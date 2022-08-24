Jamaica-born Democrat remains on course for Florida congressional seat

Reverend Dr Karen Green remains on track to make history by becoming the first Jamaica-born person to sit in the United States Congress.

She emerged victorious in her primary election for Florida’s 7th Congressional seat, fending off the challenges of three other candidates on Tuesday night.

Dale Holness, another Jamaica-born candidate and Anika Omphroy, who is of Jamaican descent, suffered defeats in their quest to win Florida’s 20th Congressional District.

With 99 percent of the votes counted, Green had 23, 032 votes or 44.9 per cent of the ballots cast. Her nearest opponent had 10,700 votes.

Some 51,300 people voted in the Democratic primary in the district. All major news outlets called the race for Green shortly before 9 p.m.

In accepting victory, Green thanked those who dedicated their time to the campaign, especially her family.

“I want to express my gratitude to the voters of Congressional District 7 who voted in the primary election of August 23. You have placed your faith in me as the Democratic nominee for the November 8 midterm elections and I want to thank you for your faith, support and organization. The campaign had its moments of uncertainty but I had faith that in the end we would have prevailed."

She added: "I could not have done this without you and the support that you provided. Winning the primary is just the first step. There is still a lot of work to be done to secure victory in November and keep CD 7 in the hands of the democratic party. But I will not be able to do this alone. I have to rely on your support. I am trusting that I will continue to have that support."

Green received the backing of several elected officials, chairs of a number of democratic caucuses and young democrat in her bid to secure the democratic nomination.

- Lester Hinds

