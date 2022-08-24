JLP councillor Christopher Townsend pleads not guilty to fraud charges

Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) councillor for the Olympic Gardens division in St Andrew Christopher Townsend today pleaded not guilty to fraud-related charges in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

The businessman is charged with aiding and abetting the fraudulent use of a licence plate, aiding and abetting the fraudulent use of a licence disc, conspiracy to defraud, conspiracy to deceive, accessory before the fact, accessory after the fact, and aiding and abetting the fraudulent use of a VIN plate.

His co-accused, Bruce Stone, who is of a St Catherine address, pleaded guilty.

The men, who are each out on $100,000 bail, are to return to court on December 12.

Allegations in the case are that Townsend, who owns a fleet of buses, forged a licence plate, a road licence, motor vehicle fitness and registration documents, as well as a motor vehicle licence disc, and gave them to Bruce, who owns a blue and white Toyota Coaster minibus.

The court was told that the minibus was seized by the police on the Vineyards toll road after the driver of the vehicle was held for committing breaches of the Road Traffic Act.

Questions were raised about the documents furnished by the driver for the minibus and Stone was contacted by the Island Traffic Authority.

The documents were examined and defects were observed.

An investigation was then launched and both men were later arrested and charged.

- Tiffany Taylor

