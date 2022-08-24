Kingston mechanic charged with rape

A 20-year-old Kingston mechanic has been charged for the alleged rape of a teen girl.

Charged is Alex Barley of Glasspole Avenue in Rockfort.

Reports from the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) are that on March 01 Barley allegedly entered the child's room from the balcony area and raped her.

Following investigations, Barley turned himself in to the police on Friday, August 19.

He was subsequently charged following an interview.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Barley's court date is being arranged.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.