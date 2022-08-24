Teachers told to build investment portfolios to lessen need for overseas jobs

Education Minister Fayval Williams wants teachers to take full advantage of opportunities to improve their financial status so that they will not be swayed by job recruiters offering them lucrative opportunities overseas.

Jamaica's education sector has been rattled in recent weeks by the threat of teacher migration, with the education ministry saying 167 teachers have resigned since July.

Meanwhile, the Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) says up to 600 teachers will not return to classrooms in September, for various reasons.

But speaking today during the JTA's 58th annual conference at the Hilton Rose Hall Resort and Spa in Montego Bay, St James, Williams cited a recent offer of 30 million stock market shares reserved for teachers by education technology company One on One Educational Services Limited.

She declared that while some teachers may not have emergency funds to draw on in case of financial difficulty, they must develop a workable and consistent money-making plan to sustain themselves.

“I want you to be so successful in your financial affairs that when recruiters come calling, you say 'Wait a minute, I have my house already, I have my cars, I have my church family, I have my community, I have my insurance plans, I have my financial portfolio, I know my risk tolerance...and I have my Lord and Saviour through whom all things are possible,'” said Williams.

“This is something that I would like to do for our teachers, to ensure that you are empowered with this financial knowledge to help you, and I will be appealing to companies to see what they can do for our teachers,” she added.

The education minister's admonition followed her announcement that she will be seeking to arrange financial planning seminars to help teachers become more financially savvy and expand their income sources.

-Christopher Thomas

