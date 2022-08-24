Teen arrested after illegal gun seized in St Catherine

A 17-year-old boy is in custody following the seizure of a homemade gun in Retirement district, St Catherine on Wednesday.

The police say a team was called to the community early this morning after residents reported hearing explosions.

On arrival, the police say a group of people was seen standing along a roadway in the area.

They say the teen was acting in a manner that aroused the suspicion of the cops.

He was accosted and searched.

The firearm and ammunition were found inside a bag he was carrying, according to the police.

He was subsequently arrested.

