Teen arrested after illegal gun seized in St Catherine
Published:Wednesday | August 24, 2022 | 5:29 PM
A 17-year-old boy is in custody following the seizure of a homemade gun in Retirement district, St Catherine on Wednesday.
The police say a team was called to the community early this morning after residents reported hearing explosions.
On arrival, the police say a group of people was seen standing along a roadway in the area.
They say the teen was acting in a manner that aroused the suspicion of the cops.
He was accosted and searched.
- The firearm and ammunition were found inside a bag he was carrying, according to the police.
He was subsequently arrested.
