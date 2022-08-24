UWI hails new UN climate chief from Grenada

The University of the West Indies (UWI) has hailed the appointment of Grenada’s Simon Stiell as the new chief of climate change for the United Nations as a major victory for Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

UN Secretary General, António Guterres announced on August 15 that Stiell, a former senator and climate minister, will be the new Executive Secretary of the United Nations Climate Change Secretariat.

The UN boss described Stiell as “a true champion” of creative approaches to tackling the global climate crisis.

The UWI said the new climate chief has been among a handful of prominent figures from SIDS countries lobbying rich countries to step up their efforts to combat climate change and help those around the world who are most vulnerable.

"Given the urgent climate action needs of the region, The UWI is particularly proud and pleased to have this level of representation here in the Caribbean to continue advancing efforts to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees and preserve the lives and livelihoods of Caribbean people," a university statement said.

Executive Director of The UWI’s recently established Global Institute for Climate-Smart and Resilient Development Professor John Agard also welcomed the appointmed.

“Caribbean islands are in the front line with regard to climate change effects from hurricanes and tropical storms which cause impacts on human health, agriculture and the destruction of infrastructure. The Institute welcomes this opportunity to collaborate with the new UN Climate Change Executive Secretary who is from the Caribbean," he said.

Between March 2013 to June 2022, Stiell served as a senior minister in the Government of Grenada holding the portfolios of Minister for Climate Resilience and the Environment for five years.

He also served as Minister for Education and Human Resource Development, Minister of State with responsibility for Human Resource Development and the Environment, and as a junior minister within the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment.

Stiell is regarded as a veteran advocate for climate ambition from a vulnerable Caribbean island state. On the global stage, his calls for rapid reductions of emissions have put him at odds with big emerging economies like China, while his lobbying for climate finance has met resistance from rich countries like the United States and the European Union.

The United Nations Climate Change Secretariat is based in Bonn, Germany. The appointment has been endorsed by the Bureau of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the organisation said on August 15.

