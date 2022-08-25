Attorney Carolyn Reid-Cameron to become new Public Defender

Queen's Counsel Carolyn Reid-Cameron is to be Jamaica's new Public Defender.

A government official today disclosed to The Gleaner that she is to succeed attorney-at-law Arlene Harrison Henry, who retired in April.

She is the second woman to be so appointed and is expected to take up the post next month.

Reid-Cameron has appeared in many high-profile cases and is described in legal circles as a fearless defender of the legal rights of her clients and an excellent defence lawyer.

She was appointed Queen's Counsel in July 2018.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Reid-Cameron served as Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions before she entered private practice in 1996.

She is the lead attorney at Carolyn Reid & Company.

Reid-Cameron is a member of the University Singers and is a talented soprano singer.

The Office of the Public Defender was established in 2000 to investigate and seek redress on behalf of Jamaicans whose constitutional rights have been violated.

The OPD operates under the mandate “a voice to the voiceless...to loose the chains of injustice.

The post was established in 1979 under the name of the Office of the Parliamentary Ombudsman.

Attorney-at- law Herbert McKenzie, who is the Deputy Public Defender, has been acting as public defender since April.

Harrison Henry, in an interview in April, said one of her regrets was that the office was not protected in the Constitution of Jamaica despite promises from successive administrations to do so.

McKenzie said then that such a move would give the office more power in terms of getting responses from several agencies including government departments and put the office on a more solid footing.

- Barbara Gayle

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.