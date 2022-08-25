Court rules against daughter who claimed stepmother influenced late dad's will

A woman who accused her Jamaican stepmother of influencing her father to disinherit her of a house and other property has lost a court bid to have a will revoked.

Last month, Supreme Court Judge Dale Palmer ruled against Louise Graham Proctor in the claim she brought against defendant Angela Graham.

Louise argued that Angela influenced her father whom she claimed was not in his right mental state to change his will.

James Graham, a pensioner, prepared four wills before he died in November 2014 at age 86.

The two got married in England in 1987, six months after they met in Jamaica. Graham was then 60 years old while Angela was 22 and working as a helper at his sister's house.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Angela returned to Jamaica shortly after the wedding, and Graham later followed.

The wills were made in 2003, December 2013, February 2014 and March 2014.

James' daughter wanted the one done in February 2014 declared the valid will.

In that will, Louise, along with her stepmother and the deceased's nephew, Baldwin Jones, were the beneficiaries to the house. There was a 50 per cent interest set for Angela, 40 per cent for Louise and 10 per cent for the nephew.

The rest of the man's estate were to be shared equally between Angela and Louise. In addition, the daughter was left the proceeds of her father's bank account.

However, the last will done in March 2014 was a significant departure from the other two wills. It left the entire estate to the wife and only J$1 million to the daughter.

The daughter said her father was an engineer who worked in England and retired at about age 60. She described him as financially stable but vulnerable to exploitation because of his "loving and kind nature".

"She seems to imply that Mrs Graham is one such person, “ the judge said in relation to the alleged exploitation.

Louise said one of her father's leg was amputated in 2009 and he told her of his wife's alleged ill treatment towards him, including moving to another bedroom and leaving him alone for days.

She said her father, who was diabetic, wanted his wife out of the house and wanted a caregiver instead.

Louise said when she visited her father in May 2014, he told her his wife became upset when she found out about the February 2014 will.

She said her father assured her he wanted to use the February 2014 will and not the one done in March 2014.

The wife rejected the allegation of exerting undue influence and asked the court to declare the March 2014 will as the valid one. She also spoke of how she took care of him during his illness.

In her testimony, attorney-at-law Shirley Richards, who prepared the March 2014 will, described Graham as someone who was of strong character, reliable and a "no-nonsense person".

She said she had prepared the 2003 will and assisted him with legal work from 2007 onwards.

When she saw him in March 2014, the lawyer said his leg was amputated but he looked reasonably well.

Richards said the wife came to her office along with Graham but was told to sit in the reception area while he went inside the office and made the will privately.

She said she advised him on giving his wife a life interest in the property but he was adamant that he wanted it to be an outright gift to her.

Justice Palmer was found favour with the wife's arguments and dismissed the claims of the daughter.

“There is no evidence to support the conclusion that there exists this 'miasma of suspicion' that anything unsavory occurred in the making of the disputed will," he said.

He added: "I do not find that Mrs. Graham exercised any coercive power or undue influence over her husband but rather that Mr. Graham knew and approved of the contents of the will and was of sound mind, memory and understanding when he executed the disputed March 2014 Will,” the judge held.

Justice Palmer also noted that during the almost three-decade marriage, the daughter only visited her father in Jamaica on three to four occasions; that she did not know the surgeries that her father had done, when they had been done or their cost. She argued that she did not know those details because she was not informed.

The February 2014 will was revoked by the court and it was declared that the March 2014 will was the last will and testament of the deceased James Graham.

The judge directed that the wife may now proceed with her application to obtain a grant of probate of the will.

The daughter was ordered to pay legal costs.

The decision as handed down on July 26.

The wife was represented by Gail English who was instructed by Gilroy English & Co.

Legal representation for the daughter came from Tamara Francis Riley-Dunn and Karlene McFarlane Richards instructed by Nelson Brown Guy and Francis.

- Barbara Gayle

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Inst gram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.