INDECOM probing fatal police shooting of teen boy

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is probing the fatal shooting of a teen boy by the police along Water Lane in downtown Kingston last night.

He has been identified as 15-year-old Narando Boothe.

INDECOM says information from the police is that a three-member team was on mobile patrol when around 10:30 the cops came under gunfire from a group of four men, which was returned.

Two of the men reportedly escaped, one surrendered, and another was seen suffering from gunshot injuries.

The injured teen boy was transported to hospital where he died while undergoing treatment, according to INDECOM.

It was reported that an imitation board gun wrapped in black tape was recovered at the scene.

The detained man has been interviewed by INDECOM and enquiries continue into the reported account of the incident.

The oversight body says the cops provided initial accounts of the incident to its investigative team and were each served with notices to provide a statement and to visit the commission to be interviewed.

Processing of the incident scene by INDECOM included the collection of forensic exhibits and the recovered weapon, swabbing of the hands of the deceased for gunshot residue and the sealing of the service firearms of the concerned cops for testing.

INDECOM is encouraging members of the public who can assist the investigation to come forward.

