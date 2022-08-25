Justice ministry gets new permanent secretary

The Ministry of Justice has announced the appointment of Grace Ann Stewart McFarlane as its new Permanent Secretary.

In a media release Thursday, it said the appointment took effect in June 2022 after a recommendation by the Public Service Commission.

Stewart McFarlane was assigned as acting Permanent Secretary in March 2021, following the reassignment of Sancia Bennett Templer to the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Commerce.

Before that Stewart McFarlane's substantive role was Chief Technical Director in the Ministry, a position she held since 2016.

Her other roles have included Senior Director of the Children's Affairs Policy Division at the Ministry of Education and Regional Director at the then Child Development Agency, now the Child Protection and Family Services Agency.

Stewart McFarlane formed part of the committee responsible for the operationalisation of the Office of the Children's Registry and was instrumental in the establishment of the National Children's Registry.

"The Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck and the staff at the Ministry welcome the appointment of Mrs Stewart McFarlane as she advances the mission of delivering quality justice services to the citizens of Jamaica," the release stated.

