NAJ president Patsy Edwards-Henry seeking a third term

The incumbent president of the Nurses' Association of Jamaica, Patsy Edwards-Henry, is seeking a third consecutive term in the post.

However, Edwards-Henry, who has worked at Victoria Jubilee Hospital for the last 30 years, is being challenged by five others for the top post in the NAJ.

Among those seeking to unseat her are Sandra Chisholm Ford, a registered midwife and Lecturer at the School of Nursing, at University of the West Indies Mona, and Leisha Edwards Thompson, a mental health officer at Manchester Health Services.

Registered midwife in the department of management at the Bustamante Hospital for Children, Denese Dacres-Reeves; departmental nurse manager at the Mandeville Regional Hospital, Karen Wright-Foster; and deputy director of nursing services at the Princess Margaret Hospital, Mureen Young-Sewell are the other challengers.

The election is scheduled to be conducted over two days, on Tuesday, August 30, and Wednesday, August 31.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Inst gram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.