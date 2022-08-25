Taxi operator shot and killed in downtown Kingston

The police are investigating the fatal shooting of a taxi operator along East Queen Street, Kingston, Thursday afternoon.

The taxi operator, whose name has not been released, was driving along Windward Road when he was shot by unknown assailants about 3:45 p.m.

He attempted to drive away but crashed along East Queen Street.

It is not known whether any passengers were inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

The taxi operator plied the Windward Road to downtown Kingston route.

He is the second taxi operator to be killed in that section of Kingston in less than a week.

-Andre Williams

