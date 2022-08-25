Three held for alleged illegal fuel operation

The police in St Ann on Thursday detained three men in connection with an alleged illegal fuel operation in Tobolski in the parish.

The police are also seeking a man known only as 'Breadman', who they think can assist in their investigation of the case.

The early morning raid, under Operation Leviticus, saw the removal of several five-gallon drums and other items from a premises.

Deputy Superintendent Linton Bailey, who is in charge of the crime portfolio in St Ann, said the operation focused on Cockpit, Tobolski, and St D'Acre.

“In Tobolski we discovered a makeshift gas station that was being used to sell diesel,” Bailey reported.

“It had several five-gallon containers suspected to be used to store gas oil, also, paraphernalia used in the distribution and sale of gas oil,” he added.

He said an underground tank with more five-gallon containers was also discovered.

“We think this trade is very lucrative in the Brown's Town, Alexandria and surrounding areas, and we think that several gas station operators and distributors are being fleeced of millions of dollars worth of petrol by these traders,” Bailey stated.

-Carl Gilchrist

