Two men gunned down in Clarendon

The police in Clarendon are yet to establish a motive for the killing of two men in a gun attack on Wednesday night in Bucknor.

Those killed were 20-year-old Javoy Pusey of Bucks Heights and 25-year-old Tony-Jay Huggan, alias 'Blue Steel', of Golf district in the parish.

The attack happened about 7:05 along Melvin Jones Boulevard.

It is reported that Pusey and Huggan were among persons standing along the roadway when a car drove up.

Gunmen then exited the car and opened fire hitting both men.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The attackers then fled.

The police were summoned and the injured men were transported to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Councillor for the May Pen North division Tanya Lee Williams is appealing to residents to remain calm and allow the police to investigate the incident.

- Cecelia Campbell-Livingston

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.