$200m road rehabilitation project for Trelawny

WESTERN BUREAU:

Everald Warmington, minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, broke ground on Wednesday for a $200-million road rehabilitation programme, which will see three miles of deteriorated roadway from Wakefield to Deeside in Trelawny being upgraded.

According to Warmington, the decision to fix the stretch of roadway was in response to a request from Tova Hamilton, the member of parliament (MP) for Trelawny North, who took him on a tour of roads in her constituency last year.

“One year ago, on an invitation from your member of parliament Tova Hamilton to tour the roads in Northern Trelawny, we saw roads in a deplorable condition. Among them was the Falmouth to Springvale Road,” said Warmington. “The estimated cost was $800 million. We do not have that kind of money, so the decision was made to fix the roads in phases.”

Warmington said the Wakefield to Deeside road, which he hopes to officially reopen later this year, represents phase one of the overall rehabilitation, which will feature several additional phases as new funding becomes available.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Hamilton, who was present for the groundbreaking ceremony, was quite pleased, noting that it was the result of two years of successful lobbying to get dilapidated roads in her constituency put back into an acceptable state.

“I am happy to be able to see this phase of the work begin. It will bring much delight to all who will use the road. This will restore trust in the people. I am committed to provide the best roads in Trelawny,” said Hamilton, a first-time MP.

In explaining the scope of the work to be done, Warmington said it will include some amount of demolition work and realignment to ensure its future stability.

“The scope of work includes demolition and site clearance, earth works, cleaning of drain outlets and culverts, construction of catch basins, and asphalt concrete overlay 50 mm thick,” said Warmington.

According to Warmington, after the procurement process was completed, BF Pavement and Associates were awarded the contract, and he expressed confidence that they will deliver.

Donovan Bryan, a director of BF Pavement and Associates, told The Gleaner that, barring unforeseen circumstances, he expects that the project will be completed on time and within budget.

“All things being equal, and we do not run into unseen situations, the work is expected to be completed in November 2022,” said Bryan.

The Reverend Owen Brown, pastor of the Unity Circuit of Baptist Churches, who regularly use the roadway, was particularly pleased that rehabilitation will begin at the Wakefield Baptist Church and end at the Hastings Baptist Church,

“I want to thank God for allowing the relevant authorities to respond to the needs of the people,” said Brown, who also expressed his desire to see the road used properly upon completion.