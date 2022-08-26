Agriculture ministry donates backhoes to RADA

The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries has handed over two backhoes to the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) to aid farmers in Westmoreland and St Thomas with land preparation and other farming activities.

The provision of the excavating equipment is intended to assist with the Government’s National Farm Road Rehabilitation Programme, as well as the Production and Productivity Incentive Programme.

The backhoes, which cost approximately $38.7 million, feature four-wheel drive and an air-conditioned operator station, and are at an operating weight of 8,425 kilograms.

Speaking at the handover ceremony on Wednesday, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Pearnel Charles Jr said: “I am very grateful for the backhoes. I’m even more grateful that they’re being handed over while I’m minister. I would be even happier to know that we are looking at not just backhoes for St Thomas and Westmoreland, but we’re looking at a full mapping of our country, and to run an efficient programme to maintain, to extend, to expand, to drive production.”

Vice-Chairman of RADA Richard King thanked the minister for his donation and said it would assist in motivating young people to get involved with farming. He said the provision was important to this, as one of the main challenges which discourages youth is land preparation and drainage.

“This has been so encouraging that RADA has looked at it as one of the main stepping points in advertising and putting out [the information] to the young people that there is a future in agriculture,” he said.

The minister added that the backhoes were “not just a piece of equipment”, as they helped with the general development of the agricultural sector.

“When you look at all of the variables that we need to consider in order to achieve higher production, in order to achieve sustainability, in order to achieve, ultimately, food security, this equipment is critical to us doing all of the things that are necessary to give the farmers the chance to be able to do what they do best,” he said.

RESPOND TO EMERGENCIES

The backhoes will be used to assist with farm road rehabilitation, as well as responding to emergencies and natural disasters for land management, for crop and livestock, as well as drought mitigation, among other major projects.

Charles said that they would not only be used to clean blocked drains, but also to dig and excavate drains for irrigation pipes; to assist in the removal of large boulders or stone heaps; to create dams, fish ponds and other storage/catch bins, as well as for land-clearing activities.

“In St Thomas, it is anticipated that the backhoe will be used to do land clearing, pond excavation, and cleaning of farmlands. The equipment will serve several communities, to include Golden Grove, Plantain Garden River Agro-Park, Duckenfield, Bath, Potosi, Beacon Hill, Johnson Mountain, Lloyds, Cedar Grove, Cocoa Walk, Spring Garden, Windsor Forest, and many other areas,” he explained.

“In Westmoreland, similarly, the backhoe will be used for the resuscitation of the ponds for rainwater harvesting, especially in the eastern section of the parish, including Darliston, Leamington, Ashton, Bethel Town, Lennox Bigwoods, Windsor Forest, Enfield, and Bog, where there’s over 291 hectares of pineapples being produced by some 484 farmers,” he added.

He continued: “In the low-lying areas of the parish, such as Silver Springs, Spring Gardens and Little London, where dasheen is the primary crop, the equipment may be used to clear drains to alleviate the impact of rainfall and prevent crop loss. Generally, the backhoe will also assist the parish where, under the National Farm Road Rehabilitation Programme, it will respond to emergencies affecting agricultural production as that arises.”

Charles said he hoped for farmers to make the best use of the new equipment and would make their maintenance a priority. He added that there would also be a fee structure in place for the use of the backhoes.

“In summary, the benefits to be gained from the use of the backhoes will seek to expand and improve how production takes place within the parishes, based on the need for us to grow smart and eat smart. To ensure the sustainability of the programme, it is expected that stakeholders will access the services under a fee structure which has been established to ensure cost recovery and efficient use of the equipment,” he said.

He added that the new backhoes would also assist in improving and strengthening mechanisation in agriculture, calling it a “step in the right direction” to becoming more efficient.

