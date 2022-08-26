Another St Catherine woman killed in domestic dispute

A 34-year-old woman was stabbed to death allegedly by the father of her only child in Berkshire Hall district, St Catherine on Friday morning.

The man is now in police custody.

Dead is Leslie-Ann Nickesha DaCosta.

She shared an 11-year-old son with the man.

It's reported that about 2 a.m., the man attacked the woman and stabbed her repeatedly in the face and upper body.

The man subsequently turned himself in to the Linstead police and is being held on suspicion of murder.

It is the second killing linked to domestic dispute in St Catherine in four days.

Alicia Patience was allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend in the rural community of Dunfa in Lluidas Vale on August 22.

The 35-year-old attacker turned himself in to the police in the company of his supervisor a few hours later.

Two children were left motherless.

- Rasbert Turner

