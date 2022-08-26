JCDC selects 22 aspiring filmmakers to create short films

Twenty-two filmmakers have been selected to create short films under the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) FI WI Short Film Competition.

The Competition, the brainchild of the JCDC's Drama and Theatre Arts Unit, was open to young Jamaicans 12 to 18 years old and adults 19 years and over who have never made a film or had a screenplay produced.

Entrants were asked to examine one of five selected Jamaican proverbs and create a short film treatment, based on their interpretation.

Some of the Jamaican proverbs were 'Nuh mek yuh lef han know wha yuh right han a do', 'Nuh dash wey yu tick before yuh dun crass riva', 'Igle Jackass falla cane trash guh a poun', 'Wen coco ripe im mus buss' and 'same nife tick di sheep tick di goat'.

Theatre and Drama Development Specialist at the JCDC, Shaun Drysdale, told JIS News that the JCDC received 30 treatment entries, from which 22 were selected to create films.

Mr. Drysdale said that three-hour workshops were held by the JCDC to assist the finalists in the preparation of their films.

The workshops, which focused on film production and types of animation, were spearheaded by Lecturer at the University of the West Indies, Mona, Dr. Lisa Tomlinson, and representative of the Jamaica Animation Nation Network, Kevin Jackson.

“The 22 persons attended a mandatory virtual workshop, and they were very interactive and they were pleased also with the information received,” Mr. Drysdale said.

He said that the filmmakers were also given mentors to help them prepare for the competition.

“Unearthing and developing is part of the JCDC's mantra. We unearth amateur persons, and they develop by doing the workshops and then we showcase doing the performance,” he added.

Mr. Drysdale said the intention is to unearth more filmmakers. He noted that apart from actors, there is a need for other categories of workers in the film industry.

“We are digging and we are digging deep to ensure that persons have viable prizes and viable opportunities for their filming going forward, but we really want to unearth this raw talent that we have,” he added.

- JIS News

