Lisa Hanna is irreplaceable – O. Dave Allen

Renowned St James-based People’s National Party (PNP) activist, O. Dave Allen, says Lisa Hanna’s pending departure from representational politics will leave an irreplaceable void in the Mark Golding-led party, which is seeking to assert itself as being ready to form the government after the next general election.

“Lisa Hanna’s absence could create a chasm within the party which cannot be bridged,” said Allen, who is considered quite savvy in political matters. “It is a major loss to the People’s National Party and augurs badly for the sort of unity that should have now been obtained because she has the power of celebrity, which enhances the party’s appeal to a wide cross-section of people.”

Hanna, who currently represents the St Ann South East constituency, a seat she has been occupying in the nation’s Parliament since 2007, just months after she was formally invited by former Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller to be the party’s standard-bearer in the once PNP stronghold, recently stated that she will be walking away from representational politics.

Hanna, the 1993 Miss World, who served as minister of youth and culture under Simpson Miller’s stewardship, lost in her bid for the presidency of the party to Mark Golding in 2020.

BAD TIMING

Allen insisted that the timing of Hanna’s departure is bad for party unity, because of the level of support she still enjoys in the party. He suggested that Damion Crawford, who also enjoys a fair amount of popularity, might be the party’s only hope.

“The party may need a wrecking boy like Senator Damion Crawford,” said Allen. “He has all of the characteristics that would appeal to the broad masses of the Jamaican people.

“He may not be liked by sections of the ruling class but that’s OK,” continued Allen. “Right now, we have so many alienated people at the base of the party to which Damion Crawford, as president, would appeal to.”

Pauline Foster, chairman of the People’s National Party’s Region One, which includes Hanna’s constituency, told The Gleaner that the mood of Comrades in the region is one of pondering their next move as they prepare for Hanna’s departure.

“We are just taking a deep breath because that news was not expected, so the region is just observing and thinking like everybody else, what next?” said Foster.

“She has not resigned, she graciously gave notice that she will be demitting office at the end of this parliamentary term. She is still the member of parliament for South East St Ann,” added Foster.

On August 9, Hanna wrote to Mark Golding, informing him that she will be pulling the plug on representational politics before the next general election is called.

“I will not be offering myself as the party’s candidate in the next general election, a decision I have communicated to my constituency executive. I trust this early notice will give constituency delegates adequate time to go through a selection process to select a candidate of their choice,” Hanna wrote.