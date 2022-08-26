Man shot dead in downtown Kingston

The body of a man with gunshot wounds was found at the intersection of Hanover and Port Royal streets in downtown Kingston this morning.

His identity is yet to be disclosed.

Superintendent of the Kingston Central police division, Berrisford Williams, said the hands of the deceased were bound.

The incident is being investigated.

Up to August 22, the police division reported 31 murders and 30 shootings.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.