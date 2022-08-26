Pistol and ammunition recovered in Ocho Rios

A Glock pistol and ammunition were recovered Friday as the St Ann police turned its attention to the Ocho Rios market and bus park, under its Operation Leviticus anti-crime measure.

Superintendent David White, who led the operation, which included members of the Jamaica Defence Force, municipal police, Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) and Transport Authority personnel, said no one was held in connection with the recovery.

The police say over 100 stalls were searched and 23 offensive weapons found.

The JPS team identified 15 stalls suspected of having illegal connections and removed the wires.

The police say 27 temporary stalls were destroyed and four summonses served.

During the operation, 21 tickets were issued to motorists and 15 licence plates removed from motor vehicles.

- Carl Gilchrist

