Samuda dismisses farmworkers’ claims of mistreatment

Labour minister Karl Samuda has dismissed suggestions that Jamaicans employed through the Seasonal Agricultural Workers’ Programme (SAWP) were exposed to sub par working conditions and mistreatment in Canada.

The claims which were detailed in a letter by the Jamaican farmworkers in Canada, sent to the Jamaica Observer and published online on August 15, outline grouses of them working long hours, verbal abuse and intimidation, and poor living conditions, including rats eating their food at two farms in the Niagara region. They expressed fear of identifying themselves by name as they did not want to be victimised, and described the programme as “systematic slavery”.

The workers say the letter was also sent to the minister on August 11.

But in an interview with The Gleaner on Tuesday, Samuda said that despite the claims, he had observed the opposite during a tour of nine farms in seven locations across Ontario, Canada, earlier this month.

Samuda said that the working conditions proved to be “excellent”.

“I did not find anything that jumped out at me in terms of ill-treatment. Quite the contrary. I found that the relationship between almost 100 per cent of the farmers (the owners of the farm) and of the workers ... was an excellent, strong, and pleasant relationship,” he said.

Samuda added that the owners had gone beyond the requirements as in one instance when he toured a farm, the owners had refurbished the facilities for the workers.

SUPPORTIVE

“And [while] we were talking about it with the workers and the farmers, the owner of the facility got emotional. I found the farmers [to be] extremely supportive of the farmworkers,” he said.

Samuda said that in another instance, the farm owner had allowed the Jamaican workers to set up a bar on the veranda of the facility to serve the workers with foods and drink which reminded them of home.

In relation to housing, he said that in most cases the facilities were set up to accommodate two individuals to cohabit.

“I have no doubt that there are barracks with larger numbers of people under one roof,” he said, but noted that the farms which he visited did not have that kind of layout.

“I found that the bedding was clean, comfortable,” he continued, noting that the facility for eating was a dining hall where the farm owner and his wife also ate with the workers.

With more than fifty people working in one location, he acknowledged, however, that there would be occasional conflicts that arose, but he said that during his visit, he had not met with any employee who had signalled a desire to quit the programme.

Samuda also observed that many of the workers had been working there for more than 30 years, which to him suggested that these individuals were doing well because they would not want to stay in an uncomfortable environment for so long, he said.

Nonetheless, Samuda said he ensured to express to the farm owners that the Jamaican workers would demonstrate a strong work ethic as long as they were treated with respect.

He said he made sure to make it clear that the partnership was not to be recognised as a “master-servant relationship”, but one in which everyone strived towards the same objective of cooperation in making the farm a success.

“All in all, it was a lovely trip, it was an eye-opener for me. Well structured, well organised and I wish that in Jamaica we could adopt some of the positives flowing out of that trip,” he said.

