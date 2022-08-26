Search continues for girls washed away in St Mary river

A search has resumed this morning for two girls, aged 14 and 10, who were reportedly washed away in a river in St Mary on Thursday.

The incident took place in the community of Jobs Hill, said Commanding Officer for the St Mary Police Division, Superintendent Bobette Morgan-Simpson

She said the girls are related.

There were heavy rains in that section of the island.

More details to come.

