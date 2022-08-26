Search continues for girls washed away in St Mary river
Published:Friday | August 26, 2022 | 8:03 AM
A search has resumed this morning for two girls, aged 14 and 10, who were reportedly washed away in a river in St Mary on Thursday.
The incident took place in the community of Jobs Hill, said Commanding Officer for the St Mary Police Division, Superintendent Bobette Morgan-Simpson
She said the girls are related.
There were heavy rains in that section of the island.
More details to come.
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Inst gram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.