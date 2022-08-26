St Andrew businesswoman Tonika Williams missing

The police are searching for 27-year-old businesswoman Tonika Williams from St Andrew who has been reported missing.

Williams, who is blind, is from Par Drive in Norbrook.

She has been missing since Thursday.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 5 feet 9 inches tall.

The police say Williams was last seen at home about 1:30 p.m.

She was wearing a peach blouse and black tights. She has not been heard from since.

Williams is the owner of Kreative Minds Business Services.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tonika Williams is being asked to contact the Half Way Tree Police at 876-926-8184, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

