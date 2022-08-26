Teen charged for house breaking after confessing to his mother

A teenage boy has been arrested and charged with burglary and larceny after confessing to his mother.

The Seaforth Police, in St Thomas, say on May 21, a man securely locked his house and left home, but returned to find that it had been broken into.

The police say several items were missing, including $150,000, cellular phone credit and a cellular phone.

The teenager was arrested and charged on August 22, after he confessed committing the crime to his mother.

His mother also returned what was left of the cash and the cellular phone.

