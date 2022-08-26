Two of St Catherine's most wanted captured

Two of St Catherine's most wanted men are now in police custody.

They are 29-year-old Shawn Baxter, otherwise called 'Ballisha', a truck driver of McVickers Lane in Spanish Town, St Catherine; and Shawn Oliver, otherwise called 'Big Wayne'.

Baxter was reportedly arrested during a police operation on Thursday and was subsequently charged for murder.

He will make his first court appearance on September 2.

Oliver was arrested on Friday.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Inst gram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.