Update | Bodies of girls swept away in St Mary found

The body of one of the two girls swept away by a river in St Mary on Thursday has been found dead.

The discovery was made this morning.

Her identity is yet to be disclosed.

And commanding officer for the St Mary police Superintendent Bobette Morgan-Simpson says the search continues for the other missing girl.

The girls, aged 14 and 10, are related.

They were swept away while in the community of Jobs Hill.

Sections of Jamaica have been experiencing increased rainfall in recent days.

More details to come.

