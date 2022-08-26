UPDATE | 'I am safe' - St Andrew businesswoman denies she's missing

Twenty-seven-year-old St Andrew businesswoman Tonika Williams says she is not missing, but attending conferences overseas.

Williams, who is blind, has declined to give the name of the location.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force reported her missing on Friday morning. It said she was last seen at her home on Par Drive in Norbrook on Thursday afternoon.

But Williams said she is away on business.

She has not contacted the police.

"I spoke to my parents last night to say that I am safe; I am sound [and] I'm attending conferences. I had to do this for the benefit of my interest and my company," she told The Gleaner.

"I ask that my decision be respected and when I'm ready to speak out, I will speak," she added.

Williams is the owner of Kreative Minds Business Services, which caters to audio production and broadcasting needs.

