Vendors lose millions in Falmouth Market fire

Three vendors who operate in the Falmouth Market, in Trelawny, lost a combined $18 million worth of goods to a fire which destroyed their stalls Thursday night.

The vendors, Audry Gordon, Simona Jarrett and Adris Campbell, had stocked their stalls and were looking forward to the last Wednesday of August, for the best Bend Down Sale outside of Christmas.

Through tears of anguish Audry popularly known as 'Rose' spoke with The Gleaner.

"I have lost every God Almighty thing. Shoes, bags, sneakers, uniform material plus other clothes for both adults and children, boys and girls," she informed.

Simona, with a dazed look, wondered aloud how nothing was saved despite the fire station being less than a quarter mile away.

"I know why. None of the fire emergency signals work. When the firemen eventually arrived all they could do was prevent the fire from spreading," she said.

Deputy Superintendent Roland Blissett of the Falmouth Fire Station promised to get back to The Gleaner after a meeting. However, up to Friday evening, he had not called and his phone rang without an answer.

Councillor for the Falmouth Division, Garth Wilkinson, visited the vendors and promised to help.

"I can't tell you what will happen but I will do all within my powers to find a way to get a start for you," he told the women.

The items were not insured.

- Leon Jackson

