Work commences on long-awaited market in Negril

After years of delay, work has commenced on the long-awaited Negril Fruit and Vegetables Market in Westmoreland.

The site is now seeing land preparation works.

This is a new step to bringing the much-needed market to fruition as disagreements over the years between the Ministry of Local Government and the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation stalled the project.

During a tour of the site this morning, Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie said he is pleased that the project has turned the corner.

"The process of relocation work is at an advanced stage. The bathrooms and the toilets are going to be put in, and the vendors have been given notice. I think after discussion with the mayor and CEO [of the Westmoreland municipality], we extend the notice that was given to the vendors," McKenzie said.

He gave commendations to Savanna-La-Mar Mayor Burtel Moore, and Westmoreland Western Member of Parliament, Moreland Wilson, who he said have paved the way to get the market project off the ground.

McKenzie pointed out that once the relocation of vendors is completed, the relevant government agencies will come in as part of the approval process to get construction going.

Noting that the market had an original estimated cost of $75 million back in 2016, McKenzie said it is expected that the price tag will go up.

- Hopeton Bucknor

