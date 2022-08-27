Corrections department increases threat level alert following second staff bus attack

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has increased its threat level alert for staff members following another gun attack on a department vehicle, on Saturday morning.

It says a correctional officer, accompanied by an escort, had just transported staff members home in St. Catherine and was returning to the Horizon Adult Remand Centre about 2 a.m. when the incident occurred.

DCS says upon reaching the vicinity of the Spanish Town Road Examination Depot, gunmen opened fire at the vehicle.

The officers reportedly returned fire and safely made their way to the remand centre.

DCS says the incident has been reported to the Hunts Bay Police Station.

This is the second attack against staff members in recent weeks.

In July, three DCS workers had to duck for cover after their vehicle reportedly came under gunfire by thugs in the Maxfield Avenue area of St Andrew.

