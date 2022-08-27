GoodHeart | VP Records awards scholarships to two Alpha Institute students

The Vincent & Patricia Chin Family Foundation donated scholarships to two students, Teain Henry and Ashane Robertson, who both successfully completed vocational training and were accepted to the School of Music at the Alpha Institute. The scholarships are valued at US$3,000 each.

In making the presentation, Patricia ‘Miss Pat’ Chin of the foundation and co-founder of VP Records, said, “Today is a very special day. Two and a half years ago when I came here, the courtyard was a dust bowl and the students had an uncertain future. Now I am seeing a beautiful place. I want to congratulate the awardees. Keep doing what you love to do. It is your passion so go for it.”

The appreciative awardees expressed their gratitude to Chin and the foundation.

“This scholarship means a lot to me. Thank you VP. This opportunity you are giving me means the world to me,” Robertson shared.

Henry, in his remarks, said that without the scholarship he did not know how he would fund his education.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“The scholarship is a life changer,” he confessed. “I am proud of what I have been able to accomplish so far at Alpha, especially when the Alpha band was awarded Most Improved Band at the Best School Band Competition. I want to keep improving and Alpha and VP are giving me a chance to do that.”

Margaret Little Wilson, administrator of the Alpha Institute, said the school was happy with the long-standing relationship which has been forged with VP Records, Vincent and, Pat Chin and the International Reggae Poster Contest.

“The last couple of years have forced us to look differently at the way we live and interact. Despite these changes, two things are certain — music and visual arts have never been more important. It is the students future that bring us together and their accomplishments that people will remember most. Both Teain and Ashane are fortunate to have your support Miss Pat and we have to recognise Randy and Chris Chin as well as the whole VP family that [made] this possible.”