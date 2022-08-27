Man shot and killed in Negril
As the bloodletting continues across the parish of Westmoreland, another man was shot and killed outside a bar along Nonpareil main road in Negril, on Friday afternoon.
He has so far been identified only as 'Pops' or 'Poppy', a labourer of a Negril address in the parish.
The Negril police say shortly after 6 p.m., the now deceased was walking along a section of Nonpareil main road, when he was pounced upon by two men, who were travelling on a motorcycle.
The men brandished handguns and chased the now deceased and shot him multiple times.
He fell outside a bar and died on the spot, while the gunmen sped away from the scene.
He is the seventh person to be murdered in Westmoreland since Monday.
- Hopeton Bucknor
