Man shot and killed in Negril

As the bloodletting continues across the parish of Westmoreland, another man was shot and killed outside a bar along Nonpareil main road in Negril, on Friday afternoon.

He has so far been identified only as 'Pops' or 'Poppy', a labourer of a Negril address in the parish.

The Negril police say shortly after 6 p.m., the now deceased was walking along a section of Nonpareil main road, when he was pounced upon by two men, who were travelling on a motorcycle.

The men brandished handguns and chased the now deceased and shot him multiple times.

He fell outside a bar and died on the spot, while the gunmen sped away from the scene.

He is the seventh person to be murdered in Westmoreland since Monday.

- Hopeton Bucknor

