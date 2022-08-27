RADA’s acquisition of excavators to boost food production, productivity

WEDNESDAY’S DELIVERY of two 4-wheel drive CAT 426E2 excavators, with an operating weight of 8,425 kilogrammes, an extended digging reach of 17 metres and an air-conditioned operator station, by the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) is being hailed as a big step towards efforts to boost food production and productivity by the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries.

Chief executive officer of RADA, Winston Simpson, welcomed the addition of the excavators, which were acquired at a cost of just over $38 million, to its fleet of heavy-duty vehicles.

“This is part of a series of equipment that RADA intends to use in its operations to increase production and productivity, as we target specific crops under the production incentive programme and look at youth, to ensure, make sure that they are part of the process,” he said at a ceremony to deliver the machines at 188 Spanish Town Road, Kingston.

“This is a milestone for the organisation,” vice-chairman of RADA, Richard King, said. “While we are trying to encourage young people and others to get into farming, the main challenge is land preparation and drainage. Over the years, we have been using the rubber wheel tractors to facilitate some amount of land preparation. But you know the limitations of that. With the introduction of these magnificent vehicles, we will be able to go a step further.”

The excavators have been assigned to the parishes of St Thomas and Westmoreland and Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Pearnel Charles Jr said that in addition to helping with farm road rehabilitation, they would also be used in responding to emergences during times of natural disasters, as well for land management for crops and livestock and drought mitigation.

“Practically, the backhoes will not only be used to clear drains and blocked roads, but also to dig and excavate drains for irrigation pipes, assist in the removal of large boulders, create dams, fish ponds and other storage catchments, as well as land-clearing activities,” he explained.

