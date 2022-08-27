Roofe getting close to Rangers return

GLASGOW, Scotland (CMC):

Reggae Boy Kemar Roofe has hinted he is getting close to returning to the Rangers line-up, after struggling with his fitness since the start of the year.

He has not yet been involved this season for the Scottish Premiership outfit, after suffering an injury blow in pre-season.

But, striker Roofe, 29, who scored 17 goals in 41 games for league runners-up Rangers last season, has shared an image of himself in his boots and club training kit.

He captioned the social media post with the word: “Loading.”

Earlier this month, Roofe was linked with a season-long loan move from Rangers – a club he joined on a four-year deal in 2020 – to English League One side Sheffield Wednesday.

United Kingdom-born Roofe’s comeback update comes after Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos was left out of the Rangers squad for this week’s trip to the Netherlands where they shocked PSV Eindhoven 1-0 in the Champions League play-off round second-leg after a 2-2 draw at Ibrox last week.

It is the first time Rangers will play at European football’s top table in more than a decade.

Morelos did not travel with the squad after concerns over his fitness and attitude from manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

The Glasgow Times said it understood the Ibrox boss consulted senior professionals who agreed with his decision to drop the striker for the match. Morelos was sent off in Rangers’ 2-2 league draw at Hibernian on Saturday, after finishing with nine men.