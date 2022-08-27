Search resumes for second girl washed away in St Mary

The search has resumed for missing 14-year-old Ali-Kay Smickle, who was one of two girls washed away at a river in St. Mary, during heavy rains on Thursday.

Smickle and 10-year-old Kiwana Ricketts were washed away in the Jobs Hill community.

On Friday, Ricketts' body was found along the banks of a river in the community, by a search party comprising members of the Jamaica Defence Force, the Jamaica Constabulary Force, and residents.

Police sources have revealed that the two girls, who are related, were at a river washing when one of them slipped and the other attempted to assist.

However, they were both washed away by the rushing water.

In the meantime, Member of Parliament for South East St. Mary, Dr. Norman Dunn, described the incident as "a sad day in the lives of residents in the south east constituency, who are closely knitted".

According to Dunn, the unity among residents is commendable, as almost every resident of the Jobs Hill community and surrounding areas have joined the search for the missing teen, despite the difficult conditions cause by days of heavy rainfall.

- Gareth Davis

