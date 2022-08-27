Taxi operator killed in Trelawny
The Falmouth police in Trelawny have commenced an investigation into the shooting death of a taxi operator in Duncans, in the parish, on Saturday morning.
He has been identified as 54-year-old Fitzroy Gordon, of Kettering district in Duncans.
Gordon, who operates a taxi from Duncans to Clark's Town, had just driven home, about 1 a.m., when he was ambushed and shot multiple times.
Residents of the community alerted the police after hearing gunshots, and Gordon's body was later discovered along a dirt road, in the community, with multiple gunshot wounds.
Investigators say they have ruled out robbery as the motive for his killing, as they recovered his vehicle and cash.
- Hopeton Bucknor
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Inst gram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.