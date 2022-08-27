Taxi operator killed in Trelawny

The Falmouth police in Trelawny have commenced an investigation into the shooting death of a taxi operator in Duncans, in the parish, on Saturday morning.

He has been identified as 54-year-old Fitzroy Gordon, of Kettering district in Duncans.

Gordon, who operates a taxi from Duncans to Clark's Town, had just driven home, about 1 a.m., when he was ambushed and shot multiple times.

Residents of the community alerted the police after hearing gunshots, and Gordon's body was later discovered along a dirt road, in the community, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators say they have ruled out robbery as the motive for his killing, as they recovered his vehicle and cash.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

- Hopeton Bucknor

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Inst gram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.