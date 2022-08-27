Update | Body of teenager who was washed away in St Mary found

The body of missing 14-year-old Ali-Kay Smickle, who was washed away at a river in St. Mary, during heavy rains on Thursday, has been found.

Her father, Christopher Smickle, confirmed the body was found about 10 a.m., Saturday.

Smickle was washed away, along with 10-year-old Kiwana Ricketts, in the Jobs Hill community.

On Friday, Ricketts' body was found along the banks of a river in the community, by a search party comprising members of the Jamaica Defence Force, the Jamaica Constabulary Force, and residents.

Police sources have revealed that the two girls, who are related, were at a river washing when one of them slipped and the other attempted to assist.

However, they were both swept away by the rushing water.

