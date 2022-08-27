Water supply disrupted in sections of St Andrew, Clarendon

The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising customers that the Chancery Hall Water Facility in St Andrew is currently out of operation due to a power supply issue.

It says this has resulted in water supply disruption to customers served by the facility.

The company says the matter has been reported to the power service provider and full operation will resume as soon as regular electricity supply is restored at the facility.

The areas impacted are Chancery Hall Heights, Lady Hamilton Drive, Vanguard and sections of Michigan Avenue.

Meanwhile, the NWC says high turbidity levels are currently impacting operations at the Drummond Spring and Peace River Water Facilities in Clarendon.

The NWC says once conditions are favourable, the necessary remedial activities will be carried out to facilitate the restart of operations and water supply distribution.

Areas affected include Drummond Spring, Beckford, Kraal, Iron Gate, Trumpit Tree, Peace River, Lodge, Thompson Town, Cove and Elgin.

The NWC says every effort is being made to restore regular water supply within the shortest possible time.

