Expect increased rainfall until Thursday- Met Service

The Meteorological Service is warning Jamaicans to prepare for five days of increased rainfall, starting Sunday.

It said a trough of low pressure currently across the eastern Caribbean is expected to move into the vicinity of Jamaica on Sunday.

It added that this trough should remain across the area and result in unstable weather conditions islandwide through to Thursday.

"The current forecast is for cloudy conditions with periods of moderate to heavy showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoons and evenings to affect sections of most parishes, and especially southern and northeastern parishes beginning on Sunday," a release from the Met Service said.

It said strong gusty winds are likely to occur especially in the vicinity of thundershowers.

The Met Service urged fishers and other marine interests, especially those on the south coast, to exercise caution as sea conditions will deteriorate in the vicinity of showers, thunderstorms, and strong gusty winds.

