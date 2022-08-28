Gas station attendant robbed at gunpoint in St James

The Anchovy police in St James are investigating a robbery at a Cool Oasis service station in the parish.

The incident took place about 11 a.m., Sunday.

It's reported that a man walked up to one of the pump attendants, held her at gunpoint, and robbed her of an undetermined sum of cash.

The gunman escaped in a waiting motor car.

