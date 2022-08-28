Gas station attendant robbed at gunpoint in St James
Published:Sunday | August 28, 2022 | 1:24 PM
The Anchovy police in St James are investigating a robbery at a Cool Oasis service station in the parish.
The incident took place about 11 a.m., Sunday.
It's reported that a man walked up to one of the pump attendants, held her at gunpoint, and robbed her of an undetermined sum of cash.
The gunman escaped in a waiting motor car.
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Inst gram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.