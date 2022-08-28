Holness visiting T&T for its 60th Independence celebrations

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has left Jamaica to attend Trinidad and Tobago's 60th Independence celebrations.

A release from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) says he will be a special guest for the celebrations.

Both Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago celebrate their diamond jubilee of independence this year, having gained independence from Britain in 1962.

A report on Trinidad's Newsday website said Holness is scheduled to be part of a media conference on Monday.

The following day he will be a special guest at the National Independence Gala Concert at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA).

On Thursday, at a media briefing, Gold Commander for the Independence Day parade, acting DCP Wendell Williams said Holness will attend the Independence Day parade at the Queen’s Park Savannah on August 31.

He will also take part in the Toast to The Nation ceremony that follows at NAPA.

Holness will return to Jamaica on September 1.

The OPM says Deputy Prime Minister, Dr. Horace Chang, who is also Minister of National Security, will be in charge of the Government during the Prime Minister’s absence.

