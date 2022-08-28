An inspirational man of God takes his rest

The sun has set on the life of a Jamaican pioneer and visionary who left an indelible mark, not just in Portmore, but in the island at large. Bishop Dr Bradley S.E. Dyer, Sr, founder and former presiding prelate of Rehoboth Churches of God in Christ Jesus Apostolic, Inc, passed away on July 23 at the University Hospital of the West Indies.

The story of Bishop Dyer began in the humblest of Jamaican settings – the rural area of Glen Curran in Westmoreland. Normalcy for young Bradley growing up during this era included no electricity and an outhouse. Having grown up in a prominent family in that small community, Bradley was exposed to leadership traits, a life of action and service to others, from both his parents and grandparents.

THE FORMATIVE YEARS

At 16 years old, Bradley migrated from Westmoreland to Tivoli Gardens in West Kingston, where he lived with his father’s sister, Aunt Baugh. While he was exposed to more leadership traits with the community activities of his aunt, the climate in Tivoli Gardens at the time forced Bradley not only to join a gang, but to help lead one. The Cigar gang, as they were called, got Bradley into a lot of fights, but something transformational soon happened that changed his life and subsequently the lives of hundreds of thousands who would encounter him.

THE CALL

At the age of 19, Bradley believed he saw a vision that both frightened and convicted him, a vision for a call to the ministry. The religious experience was so powerful that Bradley was baptised in 1962 and began a frequent and immersive study of the Bible, including at the Rehoboth Bible Institute in 1964, and further Bible schooling that same year in Baltimore, Maryland in the USA.

PASTOR DYER

At the young age of 22, he began pastoring in 1964. He was commissioned by his then pastor, the late Mary E. Bailey, to take a group of missionaries to evangelise the small community of Christian Pen in St Catherine. The church grew and was relocated to its current location at Lot 1 Augusta Drive, Independence City in Portmore. After a brief career as an auto body repairman that saw him employed at United Motors, Kingston Industrial Garage, and later as an entrepreneur with his own garage, the young pastor submerged himself into the work of the church and became a full-time clergyman in 1975. After serving and ascending to being overseer of several churches in the Churches of God in Christ Jesus, Apostolic organisation, headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, Dyer ascended to the bishopric in 1990 when he founded and became presiding prelate for the Rehoboth Apostolic Churches, a position he held until his passing.

COMMUNITY IMPACT

Bishop Dyer is considered one of the religious pioneers of Portmore, since he was one of the first persons to erect churches in both Christian Pen and Independence City. In fact, when the church in Independence City was built, there was no community around it, and it would be another two decades before Portmore would be considered a city.

The church in Independence City not only acted as a place of refuge for its residents, but also as the first stop on the academic journey for the children of the community. That’s because Bishop Dyer started the first basic school in that area and housed it out of the church. As a strong advocate for education, he also played instrumental roles in Independence City Primary School, Southborough School, and additionally, revived and oversaw St John’s College, for decades.

He held several positions with the Portmore Ministers’ Fraternal, including being its president in its formative years. He provided services as a justice of the peace and a lay magistrate. His well-known radio broadcast called ‘Gospel Comes Alive’, aired on JBC, RJR, Love FM and more, provided Bishop Dyer with a national platform. That national platform transformed into an international one as he travelled extensively throughout the world uplifting and encouraging many with his messages of hope and love.

THE DYER 5

Bishop Dyer was a firm, but loving father of five. Following in their father’s footsteps, his children gained some prominence of their own when they became a popular gospel singing group throughout the island in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Called ‘The Dyer 5’, they were known for their energetic and exciting stage performances, as well as for their tight harmonies. The group graced some of the biggest gospel concert stages at the time. In 1992, the Dyer 5 were nominated for two JAMI awards.

LEGACY

Bishop Dyer received an honorary doctorate in 2012, conferred on him as a result of a life of action and impact that was filled with service to others. He raised many sons of the gospel who are now pastoring in Jamaica and other parts of the world. He founded or built many churches that are still in operation, and was a leader in the Portmore community helping to build it into what it has become today. The international reggae superstar Kevin ‘Sanchez’ Jackson was discovered at Bishop Dyer’s church. Sanchez attended and sang in the choir at Rehoboth before finding fame. At one point, he even lived with Bishop Dyer for a while, through the urging of his mother to help him find guidance.

Yes, Bishop Dyer’s time here has ended, but his work and legacy live on, and, when one looks back at the life he lived, one can’t help but being proud and inspired to live one’s life the way he lived his.

Rest in peace, Bishop Dyer. Portmore and Jamaica is a better place because you were there.