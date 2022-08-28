NHT seeking developer for Ruthven Towers Phase Two

The National Housing Trust (NHT) has started advertising for developers to bid to construct phase two of the Ruthven Towers apartment complex in New Kingston.

In its newspaper advertisement, the NHT said it wants the developer to construct 233 units in at least three towers.

It said it expects the exterior of the new buildings to match the existing structure.

Developers have until November 30 to submit their proposals.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced that phase two of the controversial project would go ahead.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Critics had lashed the NHT last year over the high price for the units, which ranged between $27.7 million and $37.7 million, charging that the state agency had strayed from its mandate to provide affordable housing.

Those criticisms had thrown doubt on the continuation of the project, but the prime minister later stated that, after careful evaluation, the government had decided to build phase two.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Inst gram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.