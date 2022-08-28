PNP Region Five ready for local polls

Chairman of the People's National Party's Region Five, Kern Spencer, says the party is ready to face the electorate in local government polls, and is confident of victory.

Spencer, who was returned unopposed as chairman during Sunday's annual Regional Executive Council meeting, which covers Manchester and St. Elizabeth, says the political work on the ground is at an all-time high.

“The parishes of Manchester and St. Elizabeth, as it relates to the local government elections, we are ready,” Spencer declared to party delegates and other supporters, at Brompton Primary School in St. Elizabeth.

He also noted that the region and the party are very disappointed that the local elections, which were due last year, had been initially postponed to this year, then further pushed back to 2023 by the ruling Jamaica Labour Party.

Spencer also charged that the residents of the region are tired of the uncollected garbage in several communities across the two parishes.

“... they are fed up of the garbage that is being piled up right across the parishes of St. Elizabeth and Manchester. We can't be living in Jamaica where we have to be putting salt to cut down the number of maggots in the garbage,” Spencer stated.

- Albert Ferguson

