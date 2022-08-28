Sun | Aug 28, 2022

Police probing murder outside Ocho Rios attraction

Published:Sunday | August 28, 2022 | 11:43 AM
The police have not yet established a motive for Housen's murder.

Detectives in St Ann have launched an investigation into the murder of a man in Ocho Rios, on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old labourer Roshane Housen, otherwise called 'Bredda', of Buckfield, St Ann.

It's reported that explosions were heard in the vicinity of the Little Dunn's River Beach about 7:30 p.m.

The police were summoned and Housen's body was found in a pool of blood at the gate of the popular attraction.

The body had what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

-Rasbert Turner

