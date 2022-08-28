Purposed through God’s lens

We have been discussing the fact that many of us only achieve the minimum of our potential for several reasons. God has made us for more, but most of us fail to walk in our full potential and purpose. To walk in our full potential, we must first see ourselves the way our creator (God) sees us. We must view ourselves through the eyes of the inventor before we can see the true purpose of the invention.

The first thing we need to acknowledge and embrace is the fact we are each fearfully and wonderfully made. In God’s eyes, are His masterpiece. He is very proud of His creation. Earlier translations of this verse use the words “… awesomely wonderful”. That is what the Father says about us. He has made us in a way that is awesome.

In Genesis, God says repeatedly that what He made is “good”. But when He created man, He used the words “very good”. Everything He made was perfect in its form and function. It was beautiful, ordered, and magnificently connected to all other aspects of creation and worked exactly as He intended.

BORN INTO SIN

Sin entered the world and marred this perfect creation. Each of us was born into a sinful world that isn’t always beautiful and doesn’t always work well or harmoniously. Nevertheless, the Father made us for good purposes, and He made us with the potential to be perfected by His Spirit. That means that He desires to engage in the process of transforming us from the inside out. This way, we are continually being moulded into the most God-beloved, Christ-honouring, Spirit-yielded person that we can be. The Lord has a great plan for each of us and created us to accomplish it in His name.

Second, God purposefully designed you. The psalmist wrote, “…Your eyes saw my substance…” (Psalm 139:16). Your substance is more than your flesh. It is the sum of all your natural gifts, talents, dreams, personality, and abilities. There is a deliberate formation for each person born. There was attention to detail when we were formed – we are each unique. God made each of us one of a kind, and from the beginning He saw our ending. The Lord knows what we are each capable of because He is the One who created us.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Finally, God is the author and finisher of our days. The psalmist wrote: “And in Your book they all were written, The days fashioned for me, When as yet there were none of them” (Psalm139:16 NKJV). We were each born at a particular time and to a particular family in a particular location. God made your life a set number of years in a set environment so you could be and do all that He created you to be and do.

Our purpose on this earth is to develop our God-given gifts, talents, and abilities to the fullest measure so we can have an impact on the world around us for Christ. If you have ever wondered why you are on this Earth, understand that God has placed you here as a unique person with a unique mission aimed at establishing and extending His kingdom “… on earth as it is in heaven”. Our potential lies securely and completely in that purpose.

God has deposited a wealth of potential within each of us, but though it is there in potential, the true value will not be realised if we don’t decide to do something with it. We were designed to bless others but must decide whether to deprive the world or bless it with the valuable, potent, untapped resources locked away within us.