Teacher migration: The power to choose

Many teachers have exercised their power of choice and have decided to migrate from Jamaican shores to take up more lucrative jobs overseas. How we view this decision will vary widely within the Jamaican populace.

I suspect that many people may never understand the reasons why teachers leave Jamaica “land we love” to offer their professional service and expertise in “foreign lands”. These are the people, who I suspect, believe that our teachers should reconsider this option and remain as nation builders who selflessly give back to their country, offering selfless patriotic service.

This option may appear altruistic and loyal and the “right thing” to do, but who considers the welfare of our teachers, those who tirelessly and unselfishly gave back while residents of Jamaica? Who ensures that the welfare of our teachers is met so that the opportunity to export their services abroad is not such a lucrative option?

I want to suggest that during these times of robust educational reform in Jamaica, the welfare of our teachers has not received the same concerted effort as our aim to revise curriculum so that it is STEMMING and STEAMING for our 21st-century Jamaican learners. Don’t get me wrong. These initiatives are laudable and good for the nation’s education system.

Year-after-year, the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA) negotiates with the Government for better compensation for teachers, and the outcome is often a modest increase, which falls far short of the cost-of-living inflationary increases that are common during these trying economic times. With bills to pay, family to care for, among other things, what is the teacher left to do in this economic climate?

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

REMUNERATION PACKAGES IN THE REGION

Life is about choices, and as I reflect, it is my belief that teachers have recognised, and now more than ever, recognise the opportunities that are available and their power to choose. They have done their due research and deep reflection and now realise the benefits that can be gained by offering their service in another country. It is sad to say, but a reality, that the remuneration package and benefits available to teachers across the world are incomparable to those that exist in Jamaica.

What is also discouraging is that several countries within the region offer their teachers a better remuneration package than what exists in Jamaica.

In The Cayman Islands, for example, a person working as a teacher typically earns around 28,800 KYD per year. Salaries range from 14,100 KYD (lowest) to 45,000 KYD (highest). When the typical amount of 28,800 is converted to Jamaica currency, this is $5,299,122.87 per year, $441,593.57 per month.

A person working as a teacher in The Bahamas typically earns around 37,300 BSD per year. Salaries range from 18,300 BSD (lowest) to 58,100 BSD (highest). When the typical amount of 37,300 is converted to Jamaica currency, this is $5,620,122.99 per year, $468,343.58 per month. Interestingly, these are Caribbean countries where the Jamaican teacher is choosing to offer his or her expertise for a more lucrative compensation package.

Let us not “sugar-coat” the issue. A primary cause of the massive migration of our teachers from Jamaica is a professional compensation package that is far from attractive. The present reality makes it difficult to live and achieve life goals and aspirations. The much-used adage that one should be satisfied with simply “giving back to one’s country” is no longer enough to convince teachers to remain here and build Jamaica.

This substantial migration of teachers that we are currently witnessing may be viewed as a strong message to the system: a refusal to remain in an environment where meaningful change for teachers is sluggish and ever so close to stagnant. The continuous negotiations for a fair and reasonable increase in teachers’ wages by the JTA are daunting proof that the real issue is not being addressed.

A CONCERTED EFFORT

In light of the current situation, I offer the following for consideration. A significant and fair improvement in the remuneration package for our professionally trained teachers is needed if we want more of them to continue teaching our nation’s youngsters. The ‘drop in the bucket’ increase will only fuel the desire for more teachers to migrate.

In 2016, during the period of Government labour negotiations with teachers, Mr Howard Isaacs, JTA president at the time, stated that “we recognise that it is not possible for the Government to match the size in salary offered in those overseas markets. However, a concerted effort must be made to review the salaries and conditions of work for teachers”.

Mr Isaacs’ statement admits that it is a challenge for Jamaica to match the overseas markets, but it also implies that more can be done to ensure that teachers are being offered the best deal possible. If we genuinely believe that education is the answer to many of society’s ills, then a more concerted effort should be made to ensure that those who are key players in the arena of educational reform and transformation are content to stay home and offer their full expertise toward that change.

Finally, I believe that being in a position of always having to negotiate a fair wage may make teachers seem petty and further lower the public’s respect for the profession. According to Startz (2016): “Dollars aren’t the only thing that determines career choice. Prestige and working conditions matter, too.”

I want to suggest that the benefits, working conditions, in addition to a fair wage, are what is necessary to brighten the prestige of the teaching profession so that they will ‘stay put a yawd’. If the Government truly values the worth of teachers, then they need to show it! Return to the drawing board and put together a decent professional work package for the nation’s teachers; a package inclusive of fair wages, housing solutions, better working conditions, increased resources, health benefits, and professional development opportunities.

If we seriously want a better Jamaica, “the place of choice to live, work, raise families, and do business” (Vision 2030), then we must consider the current situation and value of our teachers in relation to this strong and proud statement.

Nattalie McKenzie is a PhD candidate,educational leadership and management, at the University of Technology, Jamaica, and a senior lecturer at the Shortwood Teachers’ College. Email feedback to nattsmckenzie@yahoo.com and columns@gleanerjm.com.