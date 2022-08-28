Think even before you start thinking

We consider ‘actions’ to be only what we do physically. But the beginning of an action starts right at the thought, which we don’t consider to be an action. Each thought is a subtle action. We are well aware of the law that ‘every action has an equal and opposite reaction’. Whatever you think has an initial impact on yourself first. Even when a thought is not brought to physical level of action, when it is thought and felt within you, it sows a seed. So it is essential to think even before thinking on something or about someone.

When you are giving a gift, the feelings of contentment and affection are already sown. In the same way when you are negative in your thoughts, even though you may not say anything, those negative seeds are already sown.

Be aware of the seeds you sow in your because after the seeds of thought are sown, you have to reap the fruit. You do not receive only one fruit for every seed sown. You get the whole crop – which may be sweet or bitter – depending on the seeds you planted.

Remember, quality of your action is determined by quality of thoughts. A bitter seed can’t produce sweet fruits. Transform on the level of seeds of thoughts and fruits or actions will automatically follow.

- Courtesy: Rajyoga Meditation Center, Kingston (Courses are given free of charge). Email: kingston@jm.brahmakumaris.org