Uncollected garbage frustrates St Elizabeth residents

Residents of two St Elizabeth communities are expressing frustration as uncollected garbage piles up along the roadways.

The Gleaner on Sunday visited the Lewis Town and Kilmorey communities in South West St Elizabeth, where the contents of overstuffed garbage receptacles spilled onto the streets.

One resident of Lewis Town, who gave his name as Junior, said the waste has not been cleaned for months. He said the odour emanating from one garbage skip has forced the closure of a community bar.

"The garbage want clean. A long time it nuh clean. See all the bar up there haffi lock dung because the scent a it, the lady caan open up the bar, she haffi close it down," he said.

"[People] just come and throw it dung cause nobody fi clean it. We want some more trucks, some more workers," he added.

A motorist from the area described the situation as a "disgrace" and urged the authorities to take steps to have the garbage collected.

- Albert Ferguson

